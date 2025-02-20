Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of F opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

