FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 1258176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 894,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

