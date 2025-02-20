Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 63564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

