iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 79131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,331,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after buying an additional 589,771 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

