Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – February 23rd

JPMorgan Chase & Co., MercadoLibre, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, BlackRock, and JD.com are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,801,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.20. The company has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $149.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,867.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,957.32.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 48,220,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,849,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,472,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.43. 18,202,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,404,891. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $14.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $974.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,878. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $978.00.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,941,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,382. JD.com has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

