COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 2,129,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

