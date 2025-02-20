COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 2,129,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Dividend History for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.