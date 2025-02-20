COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance
Shares of CDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 2,129,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.