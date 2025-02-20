goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in January

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.5 days.
goeasy Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. goeasy has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $150.66.
About goeasy
