goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in January

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.5 days.

goeasy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. goeasy has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $150.66.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

