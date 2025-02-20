Fernando Fernandez Sells 13,397 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Fernandez sold 13,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,441 ($55.88), for a total transaction of £594,960.77 ($748,660.84).

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

ULVR opened at GBX 4,395 ($55.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,578.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,704.33. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,730 ($46.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,034 ($63.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

