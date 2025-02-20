Fernando Fernandez Sells 13,397 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Fernandez sold 13,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,441 ($55.88), for a total transaction of £594,960.77 ($748,660.84).
Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %
ULVR opened at GBX 4,395 ($55.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,578.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,704.33. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,730 ($46.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,034 ($63.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.
Unilever Company Profile
