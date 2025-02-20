ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £151.90 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($191.14).

ITM Power Trading Up 3.6 %

ITM opened at GBX 34.70 ($0.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.20 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.90).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.