Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

