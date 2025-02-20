Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,173 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after buying an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after buying an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

