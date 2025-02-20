eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Zacks reports. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

eXp World Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 1,418,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,472. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,389,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,006,642.80. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

