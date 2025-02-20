ING Groep NV Acquires 474,000 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 474.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CRH were worth $53,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

NYSE:CRH opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

