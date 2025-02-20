Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.39.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
