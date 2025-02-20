Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.