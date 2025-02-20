Good Life Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

