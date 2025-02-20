Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Thai Union Group Public has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

