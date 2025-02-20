Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Thai Union Group Public has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
