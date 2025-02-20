Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $135,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,354 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 282,167 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,721,000 after buying an additional 210,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 152,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

