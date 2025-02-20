Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

