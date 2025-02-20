Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,708 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after buying an additional 260,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

