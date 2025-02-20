4,046 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

