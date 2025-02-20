Uniti Group (UNIT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $294.59 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Articles

