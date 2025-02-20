TXNM Energy (TXNM) to Release Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $496.05 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

