TXNM Energy (TXNM) to Release Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $496.05 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TXNM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40.
TXNM Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.90%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
