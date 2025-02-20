Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading 10% Higher – Should You Buy?

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.