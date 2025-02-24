Insider Buying: GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Buys A$17,219.66 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider John Maher bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.98 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,219.66 ($10,967.94).
John Maher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, John Maher purchased 2,000 shares of GrainCorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.84 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of A$13,676.00 ($8,710.83).
GrainCorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.
GrainCorp Company Profile
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
