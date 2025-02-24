Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 189 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $88.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

