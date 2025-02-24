Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $56.58

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $57.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

