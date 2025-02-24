Delta Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $75.06 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

