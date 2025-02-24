Insider Selling: ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Sells $10,600.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) Director John Scott Emrich sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,370. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Scott Emrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BANX opened at $20.93 on Monday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1,969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

