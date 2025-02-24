Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,045,812 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $39,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 32.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

MOS stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

