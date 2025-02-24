Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

