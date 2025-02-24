MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $50.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

