Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOT stock opened at $261.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.