Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $261.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.