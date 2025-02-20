Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Cut by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.