Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

