Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.85 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $187.05 and a 1 year high of $271.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.00 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

