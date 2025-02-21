60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow bought 35,823 shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $45,495.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,580 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.60. The trade was a 60.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,372 shares of company stock valued at $76,975. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.