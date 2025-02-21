Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
