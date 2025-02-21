98,998 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Compass Planning Associates Inc

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

