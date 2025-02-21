5,500 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

