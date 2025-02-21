iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $92.38 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

