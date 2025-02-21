TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 4.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,311.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,319.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

