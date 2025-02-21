FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

