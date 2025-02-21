Bray Capital Advisors Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,679,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $5.61 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

