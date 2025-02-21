ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. ACCO Brands updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.050 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

