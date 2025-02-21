Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$17.41 and a 12-month high of C$29.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

