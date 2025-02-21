Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.
About Aeterna Zentaris
