Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is North of South Capital LLP’s 9th Largest Position

North of South Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up 6.2% of North of South Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $51,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 254,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

