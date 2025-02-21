Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 2,377 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

