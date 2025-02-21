Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 2,377 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
MRCY opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
