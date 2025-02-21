George Vincent Albino Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director George Vincent Albino acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,369.87.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

K opened at C$16.37 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.46 and a twelve month high of C$17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.84. The company has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.10.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

